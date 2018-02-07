Volvo Ocean Race - Turn the Tide takes lead

Click image for a larger image

With individual cloud activity accounting for the differences across the fleet, Turn the Tide gained 15-17 miles in the last 3 hours. Some clouds help you and some don’t.

It's pretty dire stuff as the Volvo Ocean Race fleet face another 48 hours of excruciating sailing in a massive expanse of windless ocean on Tuesday.

Lying ahead of them is a 400-mile gulf that stretches as far south as New Caledonia, severely hampering progress towards New Zealand as Leg 6 enters its 14th day.

The cause of the giant wind hole is a huge storm – Gita – currently battering the south island of New Zealand that has killed the trade winds, allowing the Doldrums to swell to epic proportions.

Turn the Tide on Plastic and Team Brunel are around 50 miles to the north-east.

This leverage to the east could prove decisive over the coming days.

Fifty miles further south, and 75-miles behind the leaders, MAPFRE and Dongfeng Race Team continue their hunt for a way back into the leg, split by less than a mile.

The key to escape will be picking up the new breeze first. But which pair will find salvation first remains to be seen.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 6 - Tuesday 20 February @ 19:00 UTC

1. Turn the Tide on Plastic -- distance to finish -- 1,544 nautical miles

2. team AkzoNobel +7.7 nm

3. Team Brunel +8 nm

4. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 11 nm

5. MAPFRE +82 nm

6. Dongfeng Race Team +83 nm

7. Vestas 11th Hour Racing DNS

20 February 2018 13:54 GMT