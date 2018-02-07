Volvo Ocean Race - Turn the Tide extend lead

TTTP, Francesca Clapcich - Click image for a larger image

With individual cloud activity accounting for the differences across the fleet, Turn the Tide extended their lead overnight.

Team Brunel are 22 nm directly behind Turn the Tide, while Scallywag and team AkzoNobel are level with Turn the Tide but 40 nm to the north west.

It has yet to become clear how this leverage will work and who will gain the advantage as they approach Vanuatu.

“It feels like we are in three match races, we’re just are not sure who is playing the finals, who is playing the semi-finals and who is playing for the wooden spoon,” a bemused Turn the Tide on Plastic skipper Dee Caffari said.

It's pretty dire stuff as the Volvo Ocean Race fleet face another 24 hours of excruciating sailing in a massive expanse of windless ocean on Wednesday.

The cause of the giant wind hole is a huge storm – Gita – currently battering the south island of New Zealand that has killed the trade winds, allowing the Doldrums to swell to epic proportions.

MAPFRE and Dongfeng Race Team continue their hunt for a way back into the leg, split by less than a mile, but 90 nm behind the leaders

The key to escape will be picking up the new breeze first. But which pair will find salvation first remains to be seen.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 6 - Wednesday 21 February @ 07:00 UTC

1. Turn the Tide on Plastic -- distance to finish -- 1,473 nautical miles

2. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 15 nm

3. Team Brunel +22 nm

4. team AkzoNobel +23 nm

5. Dongfeng Race Team +92 nm

6. MAPFRE +93 nm

7. Vestas 11th Hour Racing DNS

Gerald New - Sailweb

20 February 2018 13:54 GMT