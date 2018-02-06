Volvo Race - Brunel catch the leaders

Click image for a larger image

The back markers in the Volvo Ocean Race fleet have gained nearly 120 miles over the past 24 hours, as the leaders have been plagued by light and variable conditions.

It's been particularly brutal for Scallywag and AkzoNobel who have seen dead calm conditions at times, while those at the back of the fleet were gaining on them with 18 knots of boat speed.

But the latest position report has also been better for the leaders, who are back up to 10 knots of boatspeed, just like the rest of the fleet. Maybe, just maybe, the bleeding of miles has stopped.

"We're still going through a lot of clouds," said AkzoNobel's Martine Grael. "We can still have a park up where everybody catches us."

"You just have to deal with it. It's part of the race."

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 6 - Monday 19 February @ 07:00 UTC

1. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag -- distance to finish -- 1,761 nautical miles

2. team AkzoNobel +4 nm

3. Team Brunel +8 nm

4. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 41 nm

5. Dongfeng Race Team +74 nm

6. MAPFRE +74.8 nm

7. Vestas 11th Hour Racing DNS

19 February 2018 8:27 GMT