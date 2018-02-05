Volvo Race - Scallywag into lead or not ?

Scallywag. John Fisher helming his way through the clouds - Click image for a larger image

For the second consecutive doldrums crossing, Scallywag has made significant gains to grab the lead, but then lost it by the 13:00 UTC report . . . and then regained it.

Scallywag now leads, but not by much and big gains also for the boats behind who are closing in fast.

Turn the Tide on Plastic is led by Brunel in the middle pairing battling for third place, as they both catch-up the leaders.

At the back, overall race leaders MAPRE and Dongfeng are still match racing, separated by less than a mile, and less than 100 nm to the leaders.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 6 - Sunday 18 February @ 21:30 UTC

1. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag -- distance to finish -- 1,809 nautical miles

2. team AkzoNobel +3.6 nm

3. Team Brunel +49 nm

4. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 55 nm

5. Dongfeng Race Team +94 nm

6. MAPFRE +94.3 nm

7. Vestas 11th Hour Racing DNS

Gerald New - Sailweb

18 February 2018 8:46 GMT