Volvo Race - Scallywag into lead

For the second consecutive doldrums crossing, Scallywag has made significant gains to grab the lead.

At 07:00 UTC on Sunday morning, the Hong Kong based team had a 6-mile lead, having gained over 50 miles over the past 24 hours.

Team AkzoNobel, approximately 50 miles to the east of Scallywag, suffered through this last night, sailing in completely different conditions.

On the 07:00 position snapshot, wind speed varied from 4.2 knots for AkzoNobel all the way up to 16.5 knots for Turn the Tide on Plastic. The leaderboard is anything but stable.

At the back, overall race leaders MAPRE and Dongfeng are still match racing, separated by less than 10 miles, but nearly 200 miles behind Scallywag.

Turn the Tide on Plastic is led by Brunel in the middle pairing battling for third place.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 6 - Sunrday 18 February @ 07:00 UTC

1. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag -- distance to finish -- 1,9423 nautical miles

2. team AkzoNobel +6 nm

3. Team Brunel +124 nm

4. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 154 nm

5. Dongfeng Race Team +187 nm

6. MAPFRE +194 nm

7. Vestas 11th Hour Racing DNS

18 February 2018 8:46 GMT