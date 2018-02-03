Volvo Race - Pressure on AkzoNobel

AkzoNobel, Luke Mollory with epic red skyline - Click image for a larger image

The lack of continuous tracking leaves us not knowing what is happening on team AkzoNobel off Bougainville Island, largest island of Papua New Guinea.

AkzoNobel speed dropped to 11 knots with a VMG of -4.7 knots. It appears that they took a 13 mile hitch to the north east and then turned back - Volvo "Expert" does not know why!

Anway it allowed Scallywag, sailing at 13 knots with VMG 12.7 knots, to close on them. The two leaders are back up to speed (12,14 knots) and heading south again towards Vanautu.

Team Brunel and Turn the Tide on Plastic had the speed edge earlier, with speeds of over 23 knots, but have slowed since to 7 knots.

Cyclone Gita sits between the Volvo fleet and Auckland.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 6 - Saturday 17 February @ 21:00 UTC

1. team AkzoNobel -- distance to finish -- 2,043 nautical miles

2. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +32 nm

3. Team Brunel +127 nm

4. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 159 nm

5. Dongfeng Race Team +196 nm

6. MAPFRE +211 nm

7. Vestas 11th Hour Racing DNS

Gerald New - Sailweb

16 February 2018 8:52 GMT