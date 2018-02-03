Volvo Race - AkzoNobel and Scallywag race away

The whole fleet has slowed right down and compressed with MAPFRE and Dongfeng Racing taking the biggest losses due to them trying to sail further east in search of wind.
On board Sun hung Kai/Scallywag. Light winds, warm temperatures - Click image for a larger image
Big gains today for team AkzoNobel and Scallywag as they hooked into a 15-20 knot westerly while the other boats are still floundering around in unstable 0-5 knots.
MAPFRE lost 68nm since 13:00 UTC today Friday. AkzoNobel and Scallywag are now south of the equator and sailing fast - 20 to 24 knots - compared to less than 10 knots for the rest.
Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 6 - Friday 16 February @ 19:00 UTC
1. team AkzoNobel -- distance to finish -- 2,405 nautical miles
2. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +46 nm
3. Team Brunel +93 nm
4. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 122 nm
5. Dongfeng Race Team +140 nm
6. MAPFRE +145 nm
7. Vestas 11th Hour Racing DNS
16 February 2018 8:52 GMT