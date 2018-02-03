Volvo Race - AkzoNobel and Scallywag race away

On board Sun hung Kai/Scallywag. Light winds, warm temperatures - Click image for a larger image

Big gains today for team AkzoNobel and Scallywag as they hooked into a 15-20 knot westerly while the other boats are still floundering around in unstable 0-5 knots.

MAPFRE lost 68nm since 13:00 UTC today Friday. AkzoNobel and Scallywag are now south of the equator and sailing fast - 20 to 24 knots - compared to less than 10 knots for the rest.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 6 - Friday 16 February @ 19:00 UTC

1. team AkzoNobel -- distance to finish -- 2,405 nautical miles

2. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +46 nm

3. Team Brunel +93 nm

4. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 122 nm

5. Dongfeng Race Team +140 nm

6. MAPFRE +145 nm

7. Vestas 11th Hour Racing DNS

16 February 2018 8:52 GMT