Volvo
 

Volvo Race - AkzoNobel and Scallywag race away

The whole fleet has slowed right down and compressed with MAPFRE and Dongfeng Racing taking the biggest losses due to them trying to sail further east in search of wind.

On board Sun hung Kai/Scallywag. Light winds, warm temperatures - Click image for a larger image

Big gains today for team AkzoNobel and Scallywag as they hooked into a 15-20 knot westerly while the other boats are still floundering around in unstable 0-5 knots.

MAPFRE lost 68nm since 13:00 UTC today Friday. AkzoNobel and Scallywag are now south of the equator and sailing fast - 20 to 24 knots - compared to less than 10 knots for the rest.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 6 - Friday 16 February @ 19:00 UTC

1. team AkzoNobel -- distance to finish -- 2,405 nautical miles
2. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +46 nm
3. Team Brunel +93 nm
4. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 122 nm
5. Dongfeng Race Team +140 nm
6. MAPFRE +145 nm

7. Vestas 11th Hour Racing DNS

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
16 February 2018 8:52 GMT

Related articles

Volvo Race - AkzoNobel and Scallywag race away 16 February 2018 20:46
Volvo Race - Vestas11thHour gets a patch 16 February 2018 9:39
Volvo Race fleet head for Cyclone Gita 15 February 2018 17:25
Volvo Race - Ghost boat found abandoned 14 February 2018 17:32
Volvo Race Leg 6 - AkzoNobel take lead 13 February 2018 19:17
Vestas 11th Hour Racing arrives in NZL 13 February 2018 8:41
Volvo Ocean Race - Lead changing back and forth 11 February 2018 16:19
Volvo Race - Team Brunel keep early lead 9 February 2018 14:30
Volvo Race - Leg 6 Hong Kong to Auckland 7 February 2018 8:34
Volvo Ocean Race - Somber fleet prepare for Leg 6 6 February 2018 9:21
Volvo Race - Vestas to miss Auckland Leg - Update 5 February 2018 10:00
MAPFRE win In-Port Race 3 February 2018 23:31


Latest






















UK Hosted