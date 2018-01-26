Vestas 11th Hour Racing arrives in NZL

Click image for a larger image

The boat was then transported on Monday evening by truck 200 kilometers to a shipyard in Auckland where repairs will now begin.

Due to the strict one-design nature of the Volvo Ocean 65, a bow section was fabricated from existing molds at Persico Marine in Italy and transported to Auckland.

The plan is to remove the damaged parts of the hull and attach the new section under the supervision of an independent surveyor to adhere to the class rules.

Note that the Vestas team have only released shots of the undamaged side!

The goal is to re-launch in time for Leg 7 to Itajaí, Brazil, on 18 March.

"We are grateful to have hard working shore and logistics crews helping us get back on the water," added Mark Towill, also at home in Hawaii. "The team is thankful for everyone’s continued support."

Vestas 11th Hour Racing, was involved in a collision with a fishing vessel approximately 30 miles from the finish line of Leg 4 in Hong Kong.

Gerald New - Sailweb

13 February 2018 8:41 GMT