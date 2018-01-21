Volvo Race Leg 6 - Scallywag takes the lead

on board Turn the Tide on Plastic. Dongfeng then Mapfre in the distance- Phosphorescence inbetween - Click image for a larger image

Just over two days ago, it didn’t look like a good move. Scallywag, along with AkzoNobel, were seemingly marooned 120 miles behind the leaders.

But as of 13:00 UTC on Monday afternoon, skipper David Witt and his team of Scallywags were at the head of the ranking, with all six teams in the fleet within just five miles on distance to finish.

The transition to the new breeze means the group of four boats positioned furthest east (but also further to the north) are currently sailing in light, unstable winds, trying to make gains to the east to pick up the trade winds.

But for the moment, it’s Scallywag and AkzoNobel who are reeling off the miles, trying to build enough of a buffer to lead through the trade winds and into the Doldrums.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 6 - Monday 12 February @ 13:00 UTC

1. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag -- distance to finish -- 3,813 nautical miles

2. MAPFRE +3.6 nm

3 Turn the Tide on Plastic + 3.6 nm

4 Dongfeng Race Team +3.6 nm

5. Team Brunel +3.9 nm

6. team AkzoNobel +4.7 nm

7. Vestas 11th Hour Racing DNS

12 February 2018