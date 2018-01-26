Volvo Race Leg 6 - AkzoNobel take lead

Click image for a larger image

Having cut the corner, AkzoNobel and Scallywag have now pulled clear of the former leading group, turning a 120 nm deficit into a 40 nm lead in 48 hours.

MAPFRE and Dongfeng were the first to make the move to join them to the South and have moved into third and fourth places, leaving Team Brunel and Turn the Tide in fifth and sixth place.

At the top boats on the leaderboard, it is clear MAPFRE and Dongfeng want to stay within sight of each other at this stage of the leg.

On Tuesday afternoon, the 19:00 UTC update shows the pair tied together, separated by only a few hundred metres.

The boats are on a tight reach, with wind and boat speeds in the mid to high teens.

The doldrums are still at least a couple of days away (1,000 nm) with the teams currently at about 17-degrees north latitude.

The doldrum effect usually starts just north of the equator.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 6 - Tuesday 13 February @ 19:00 UTC

1. team AkzoNobel -- distance to finish -- 3,402 nautical miles

2. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +11 nm

3. Team Brunel +50 nm

4. Dongfeng Race Team +51 nm

5 MAPFRE +51.8 nm

6 Turn the Tide on Plastic + 73 nm

7. Vestas 11th Hour Racing DNS

12 February 2018 15:53 GMT