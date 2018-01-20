Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE takes lead

Bouwe Bekking, Kyle Langford, Sally Barkow and Louis Balcaen - Click image for a larger image

"Another night has passed and we are still in sight of the leaders. We can see three boats just ahead and to weather, which is reassuring," writes Dee Caffari, the skipper on Turn the Tide on Plastic, who has closed to within 3.7 miles of the leader.

Further behind, team AkzoNobel and Scallywag have also turned east and are following in line with the leading pack, but nearly 120 miles directly west.

It's as frustrating position to be in, but the weather forecast is still predicting the trailiing pair will pick up the new breeze first, so hope remains they can close the gap.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 6 - Saturday 10 February @ 13:00 UTC

1. MAPFRE -- distance to finish -- 4,588 nautical miles

2. Dongfeng Race Team +2.6 nm

3. Team Brunel +3.0 nm

4 Turn the Tide on Plastic + 6.7 nm

5. team AkzoNobel +100 nm

6. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +110 nm

7. Vestas 11th Hour Racing DNS

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

10 February 2018 8:26 GMT