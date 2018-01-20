Volvo
 

Volvo Ocean Race - Lead changing back and forth

Racing remains close for the Volvo Race leaders with the lead switching between MAPFRE and Team Brunel.

Wet conditions on Brunel - Click image for a larger image

The fleet is still largely in two groups, with MAPFRE holding the narrowest of leads over Team Brunel and Dongfeng Race Team, and Turn the Tide on Plastic is just 13 miles behind.

With the passage of a front, the wind has shifted to the north and the boats are on a tight reach in 18 to 25 knots of wind, making 20 to 25 knots of boatspeed. It’s not comfortable. But it’s fast.

The second group had consisted of team AkzoNobel and Scallywag, but their paths are beginning to diverge, with Scallywag charting a southern route and cutting the corner.

It was a strategy that worked on Leg 4 . . . we’ll see over the coming hours if it is successful again.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 6 - Sunday 11 February @ 13:00 UTC

1. MAPFRE -- distance to finish -- 4,179 nautical miles
2. Team Brunel +0.4 nm
3. Dongfeng Race Team +3.9 nm
4 Turn the Tide on Plastic + 14 nm
5. team AkzoNobel +51 nm
6. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +58 nm

7. Vestas 11th Hour Racing DNS

G New
10 February 2018 8:26 GMT

