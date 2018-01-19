Volvo Race - Team Brunel take early lead

Dee Caffari - Click image for a larger image

The wind has eased into the 12 to 18 knot range and should get more variable as the fleet nears the southern tip of Taiwan over the coming hours.

Most routing predictions have the boats heading more to the north, sailing extra distance to get more favourable conditions.

"We'll get lifted near Taiwan and bizarrely turn left and be heading north rather than south to our final destinaion (New Zealand)," said SHK/Scallywag navigator Libby Greenhalgh.

"There's a frontal system coming through in about four days and ahead of that there will be a large area of light winds. We have to go north to get around that and then also pick up a northerly breeze associated with that front (to get south)."

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 6 - Thursday 8 February @ 08:30 UTC

1. Team Brunel -- distance to finish -- 5,121 nautical miles

2. Dongfeng Race Team +3.0 nm

3. MAPFRE +3.5 nm

4. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +4.0 nm

5. team AkzoNobel +5.5 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 9.9 nm

7. Vestas 11th Hour Racing DNS

8 February 2018 8:32 GMT