Volvo
 

Volvo Race - Team Brunel take early lead

Bouwe Bekking's Team Brunel has extended to a narrow three mile lead after 24 hours of racing in Leg 6 of the Volvo Ocean Race.

Dee Caffari - Click image for a larger image

The wind has eased into the 12 to 18 knot range and should get more variable as the fleet nears the southern tip of Taiwan over the coming hours.

Most routing predictions have the boats heading more to the north, sailing extra distance to get more favourable conditions.

"We'll get lifted near Taiwan and bizarrely turn left and be heading north rather than south to our final destinaion (New Zealand)," said SHK/Scallywag navigator Libby Greenhalgh.

"There's a frontal system coming through in about four days and ahead of that there will be a large area of light winds. We have to go north to get around that and then also pick up a northerly breeze associated with that front (to get south)."

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 6 - Thursday 8 February @ 08:30 UTC

1. Team Brunel -- distance to finish -- 5,121 nautical miles
2. Dongfeng Race Team +3.0 nm
3. MAPFRE +3.5 nm
4. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +4.0 nm
5. team AkzoNobel +5.5 nm
6. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 9.9 nm
7. Vestas 11th Hour Racing DNS

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
8 February 2018 8:32 GMT

Related articles

Volvo Race - Team Brunel take early lead 8 February 2018 10:44
Volvo Race - Leg 6 Hong Kong to Auckland 7 February 2018 8:34
Volvo Ocean Race - Somber fleet prepare for Leg 6 6 February 2018 9:21
Volvo Race - Vestas to miss Auckland Leg - Update 5 February 2018 10:00
MAPFRE win In-Port Race 3 February 2018 23:31
Volvo OCean Race - Arrival Guangzhou 1 February 2018 9:39
MAPFRE wins Around Hong Kong Island Race 28 January 2018 10:36
Team AkzoNobel win In-Port Race Hong Kong 27 January 2018 7:10
Volvo Race - Vestas pulls out of Leg 5 26 January 2018 13:50
Volvo Ocean Race - Vestas Collision Update 21 January 2018 10:29
Volvo Race - Fatality confirmed of fishing vessel crew member 20 January 2018 8:24
Volvo Race - Vestas in collision near Hong Kong 19 January 2018 21:47


Latest






















UK Hosted