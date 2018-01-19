Volvo Race - Team Brunel keep early lead

Tracker at 21:20 - Click image for a larger image

All boats now tacked on to starboard and sailing NE Thursday night.

Higher average wind speed for the southern pack, but when sailing upwind in these conditions, this has limited effects on boat speed, as flatter water provides best advantage.

"We'll get lifted near Taiwan and bizarrely turn left and be heading north rather than south to our final destinaion (New Zealand)," said SHK/Scallywag navigator Libby Greenhalgh.

"There's a frontal system coming through in about four days and ahead of that there will be a large area of light winds. We have to go north to get around that and then also pick up a northerly breeze associated with that front (to get south)."

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 6 - Thursday 8 February @ 21:20 UTC

1. Team Brunel -- distance to finish -- 4,964 nautical miles

2. Dongfeng Race Team +3.1 nm

3. MAPFRE +3.3 nm

4 Turn the Tide on Plastic + 7.5 nm

5. team AkzoNobel +18.3 nm

6. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +20.5 nm

7. Vestas 11th Hour Racing DNS

8 February 2018 8:32 GMT