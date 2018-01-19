Volvo
 

Volvo Race - Leg 6 Hong Kong to Auckland

Leg 6 to Auckland is underway with team AkzoNobel leading SHK/Scallywag and Brunel across the Hong Kong starting line.

Racing started in a light, 8-10 knot easterly with AkzoNobel, SHK/Scallywag, and Team Brunel the first across the line, slipping upwind under full sail, with the spectator fleet in tow.

But shortly after clearing land, the wind started to increase to 15-20 knots, and the enormous Code 0 sails were furled in favour of smaller headsails.

Conditions are forecast to deteriorate further over the next 24 hours.

With a Tropical Cyclone forecast to produce heavy sea conditions, race officials have added a Tropical Storm Exclusion Zone, extending across 20 degrees of longitude to the east of the Philippines.

Most weather routing software suggests the fastest route is to the north and east of the exclusion zone but this will ensure the fleet avoids the worst of the sea conditions.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 6 - Wednesday 7 February @ 08:40 UTC

1. team AkzoNobel -- distance to finish -- 5,404 nautical miles
2. MAPFRE +0.3 nm
3. Dongfeng Race Team +0.4 nm
4. Team Brunel +0.5 nm
5. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +1.0 nm
6. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 1.5 nm
7. Vestas 11th Hour Racing DNS

G New
7 February 2018 8:34 GMT

