Volvo Ocean Race - Somber fleet prepare for Leg 6

Click image for a larger image

The VOR has lost impetus with the stay in Hong Kong and the short visit to Guangzhou in mainland China.

The collision of Vestas 11th Hour Racing with a local fishing boat at the end of the Leg to Hong Kong, and the tragic death of a fisherman in the collision, cast a somber shadow over the stop-over.

The stay in Hong Kong took on a very low-key feel, with the normal in-port races getting little publicity, and the side trip to Guangzhou hardly raising any interest.

Vestas is now on a cargoship to Auckland for repair, with a new bow section being shipped to New Zealand from Italy.

MAPFRE, the overall race leader, will cross the start line to Auckland with a four-point lead over Dongfeng Race Team.

The fleet will be glad to be back at sea, putting the problems behind them and hoping for a fresh start to get the race back on track.

They will face another Doldrums crossing with the potential for big gains and loses on the 6,100 nm leg to Auckland, the City of Sails.

The forecast for start time at 11:00 (03:00 UTC) on Wednesday morning in Hong Kong is for a 12-15 Northeasterly wind, but as the fleet gets into the leg, stronger winds are forecast over the first days.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

6 February 2018 9:21 GMT