MAPFRE win In-Port Race

While MAPFRE started well and extended away for the win, there was a real battle for second place between Team Brunel, with America’s Cup winner Peter Burling on the helm, and team AkzoNobel.

The pair switched places time and again on the first three laps of the course, before Burling and Brunel extended slightly on the last upwind leg to gain some comfort on the final run to the finish.

Scallywag, who were third at the first top mark, fell to Brunel on the first run and then had fourth place to themselves the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, Dongfeng Race Team was making every effort to pick up at least one position before the finish.

The gap with Turn the Tide on Plastic narrowed on each leg, but in the end, Dee Caffari was able to hold off the late charge and secure fifth place, leaving Dongfeng in sixth.

The Volvo Race fleet will depart Guangzhou on Monday for Auckland, with a short stop scheduled in Hong Kong before a re-start on Wednesday 7 February at 13:00 local time (05:00 UTC).

Volvo Ocean Race In-Port Race Series Leaderboard

MAPFRE – 32 points

Dongfeng Race Team – 27 points

Team Brunel – 23 points

team AkzoNobel – 21 points

Sun Hung Kai / Scallywag – 13 points

Vestas 11th Hour Racing – 12 points

Turn the Tide on Plastic – 10 points

3 February 2018 8:32 GMT