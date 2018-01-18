Volvo
 

Volvo Race - Vestas to miss Auckland Leg - Update

Vestas 11th Hour Racing has confirmed what was common knowledge, that they would not compete in Leg 6 of the Volvo Ocean Race from Hong Kong to Auckland.


Vestas also confirmed that the yacht had been loaded onto a freight vessel in Hong Kong for transportation to Auckland.

The only viable option was to ship the boat and equipment to New Zealand ahead of the Volvo Ocean Race fleet and carry out the necessary repairs there.

This includes having a new bow section built at Persico Marine in Italy, in compliance with the Volvo Ocean 65 class rule, which will then be shipped to New Zealand.

Earlier the team had issued a statement that it was currently coordinating necessary repairs to the boat caused by the collision with a non-racing vessel on Saturday 20 January.

The status of the collision investigation is not known.

The team aims to have repairs completed during the stopover in Auckland, in time for inshore racing and the start of Leg 7 to Itajaí, Brazil.

The rest of the Volvo fleet leaves for Auckland on February 7, before Leg 7 of the 11-stop round-the-world race departs for Itajai in Brazil on March 18.

G New
2 February 2018 10:45 GMT

