Volvo Race - Vestas to miss Auckland Leg

Unconfirmed reports from Hong Kong do not expect Vestas 11th Hour Racing to take part in Leg 6 of the Volvo Ocean Race from Hong Kong to Auckland.


Vestas 11th Hour Racing did not participate in the inshore racing in Hong Kong and Guangzhou, China, as well as Leg 5 from Hong Kong to Guangzhou.

The team issued a statement that it was currently coordinating necessary repairs to the boat caused by the collision with a non-racing vessel on Saturday 20 January.

"At this time, we are still assessing all of our options to return to the race," said Charlie Enright. "We once again thank everyone for their continued support."

The progress of these repairs is not known, but a new panel is being constructed using the original moulds by Italian builder Persico.

It is believed that Vestas is already on route to New Zealand and that repairs will be completed there.

The status of the collision investigation is not known.

G New
2 February 2018 10:45 GMT

