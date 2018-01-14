Volvo
 

Volvo OCean Race - Arrival Guangzhou

The fleet of Volvo Ocean 65s arrived in Guangzhou on Thursday 1 February for the next stopover in mainland China.

The teams arrived in Guangzhou, China to an unforgettable welcome from the locals – especially national heroes Dongfeng Race Team.

Guangzhou is another first for the Volvo Ocean Race.

The cosmopolitan city of Guangzhou has been around for over 2,200 years and has developed into one of China’s four Tier 1 cities.

It is the third most populous city in mainland China after Beijing and Shanghai.

The programme for the Volvo Race fleet is:

Dongfeng In-Port Race Guangzhou: 3 February 2018, 07:00 UTC (15:00 Guangzhou)

Return to Hong Kong, Leg Start: 5 February 2018

Leg 6 Hong Kong to Auckland, Start: 7 February 2018, 05:00 UTC (13:00 Hong Kong)

