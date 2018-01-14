Volvo OCean Race - Arrival Guangzhou

Click image for a larger image

The teams arrived in Guangzhou, China to an unforgettable welcome from the locals – especially national heroes Dongfeng Race Team.

Guangzhou is another first for the Volvo Ocean Race.

The cosmopolitan city of Guangzhou has been around for over 2,200 years and has developed into one of China’s four Tier 1 cities.

It is the third most populous city in mainland China after Beijing and Shanghai.

Arrival Guangzhou - Click image for a larger image

The programme for the Volvo Race fleet is:

Dongfeng In-Port Race Guangzhou: 3 February 2018, 07:00 UTC (15:00 Guangzhou)

Return to Hong Kong, Leg Start: 5 February 2018

Leg 6 Hong Kong to Auckland, Start: 7 February 2018, 05:00 UTC (13:00 Hong Kong)

Gerald New - Sailweb

1 February 2018 9:39 GMT