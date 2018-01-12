Volvo
 

MAPFRE wins Around Hong Kong Island Race

MAPFRE won the Around Hong Kong Island Race on Sunday with Dongfeng Race Team taking second ahead of Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag.

It was a challenging day for the Volvo Ocean Race teams as they tackled the Around Hong Kong Island Race on Sunday.

Sunday’s results mean Dongfeng Race Team has the best overall score on the weekend after two second place finishes.

The team will claim a full 7 points from the Hong Kong series which pulls it into a tie on the overall leaderboard with MAPFRE, both sitting on 25 points.

Dongfeng Race Team is ranked first based on winning the most recent series in Hong Kong.

Volvo Ocean Race In-Port Race Series Leaderboard

1st Dongfeng Race Team – 25 points
2nd MAPFRE – 25 points
3rd Team Brunel – 17 points
4th team AkzoNobel – 16 points
5th Vestas 11th Hour Racing – 12 points
6th Sun Hung Kai / Scallywag – 9 points
7th Turn the Tide on Plastic – 7 points

G New
28 January 2018 10:36 GMT

