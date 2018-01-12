MAPFRE wins Around Hong Kong Island Race

It was a challenging day for the Volvo Ocean Race teams as they tackled the Around Hong Kong Island Race on Sunday.

Sunday’s results mean Dongfeng Race Team has the best overall score on the weekend after two second place finishes.

The team will claim a full 7 points from the Hong Kong series which pulls it into a tie on the overall leaderboard with MAPFRE, both sitting on 25 points.

Dongfeng Race Team is ranked first based on winning the most recent series in Hong Kong.

Volvo Ocean Race In-Port Race Series Leaderboard

1st Dongfeng Race Team – 25 points

2nd MAPFRE – 25 points

3rd Team Brunel – 17 points

4th team AkzoNobel – 16 points

5th Vestas 11th Hour Racing – 12 points

6th Sun Hung Kai / Scallywag – 9 points

7th Turn the Tide on Plastic – 7 points

28 January 2018 10:36 GMT