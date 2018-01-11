Team AkzoNobel win In-Port Race Hong Kong

Click image for a larger image

The wind was 7 to 10 knots, but very shifty and puffy and with a tidal current running on the race course, it was a difficult day for the tacticians.

Dongfeng Race Team was in second place, with Team Brunel third.

A fourth place finish by the previous series leader MAPFRE meant Dongfeng vaults to the top of the table.

Hometown heroes Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag battled to a fifth place finish over Turn the Tide on Plastic.

The Hong Kong In-Port series continues on Sunday with the Around Hong Kong Island Race.

27 January 2018 7:10 GMT