Volvo Race - Vestas pulls out of Leg 5

Vestas 11th Hour Racing has informed Volvo Ocean Race that the team will not be participating in inshore racing in Hong Kong and Guangzhou, China, as well as Leg 5 from Hong Kong to Guangzhou.

The team is currently coordinating necessary repairs to the boat caused by the collision with a non-racing vessel on Saturday 20 January.

"At this time, we are still assessing all of our options to return to the race," said Charlie Enright. "We once again thank everyone for their continued support."

The HGC In-Port Race is one of two world-class events scheduled in Hong Kong this weekend. On Sunday, the teams will compete in the Around Hong Kong Island Race, a near-shore race around the island of Hong Kong.

Results from the two races will be combined and scored as one event for the purposes of the In-Port Race leaderboard.

The fleet of Volvo Ocean 65s will then depart in Leg 5 for Guangzhou on Wednesday 31 January for the next stopover in mainland China.

Current Volvo Ocean Race In-Port Race Series Leaderboard

1. MAPFRE – 19 points
2. Dongfeng Race Team – 18 points
3. Team Brunel – 13 points
4. Vestas 11th Hour Racing – 12 points
5. team AkzoNobel – 11 points
6. Sun Hung Kai / Scallywag – 6 points
7. Turn the Tide on Plastic – 5 points

26 January 2018 13:50 GMT

