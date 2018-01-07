Volvo
 

Volvo Race - Vestas in collision near Hong Kong

Vestas 11th Hour Racing collided with another boat on approach to finish in Hong Kong. All crew safe - team AkzoNobel going to assist . . .

Click image for a larger image

Vestas 11th Hour Racing, a team competing in the Volvo Ocean Race, has been involved in a collision with another vessel approximately 30 miles from the finish line of Leg 4 in Hong Kong.

Race Control at Volvo Ocean Race headquarters was informed of the incident by the team at approximately 17:39 UTC on Friday January 19, 2018.

All of the crew on Vestas 11th Hour Racing is reported to be safe. There is limited damage to the boat, which the team is still assessing. The team has not requested outside assistance.

UPDATE: 2150 UTC

Race Control at the Volvo Ocean Race has requested team AkzoNobel to divert from its course to the finish line in Hong Kong to support Vestas 11th Hour Racing following a collision with another vessel.

team AkzoNobel approached Vestas and then resumed course to Hong Kong, Vestas officially retired and are proceeding under own power to Hong Kong.

There is no information at this time on the condition of the other vessel.

Race Control has contacted the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre to inform them of the incident. Race Control has also informed the rest of the fleet of the incident.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
19 January 2018 21:47 GMT

Related articles

Volvo Race - Vestas in collision near Hong Kong 19 January 2018 21:47
Scallywag win Leg 4 of the Volvo Ocean Race 19 January 2018 21:25
Volvo Ocean Race - Scallywag leads into Hong Kong 19 January 2018 14:01
Volvo Ocean Race - Where have they all gone? 18 January 2018 15:48
Volvo Race - Man Overboard from Scallywag 14 January 2018 12:08
Volvo Ocean Race - Scallywag short-cuts to lead 14 January 2018 10:29
Volvo Ocean Race - Back to the Doldrums 12 January 2018 19:05
Volvo Ocean race - False Start ? 11 January 2018 20:25
Volvo Ocean Race - Ready for the Re-start 10 January 2018 19:00
Volvo Ocean Race - Turn The Tide On Plastic leads 9 January 2018 14:10
Volvo Ocean Race - Turn left at Santa Ana 8 January 2018 10:06
Volvo Ocean Race - Leaders slowing 7 January 2018 23:14


Latest






















UK Hosted