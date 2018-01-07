Volvo Race - Vestas in collision near Hong Kong

Click image for a larger image

Vestas 11th Hour Racing, a team competing in the Volvo Ocean Race, has been involved in a collision with another vessel approximately 30 miles from the finish line of Leg 4 in Hong Kong.

Race Control at Volvo Ocean Race headquarters was informed of the incident by the team at approximately 17:39 UTC on Friday January 19, 2018.

All of the crew on Vestas 11th Hour Racing is reported to be safe. There is limited damage to the boat, which the team is still assessing. The team has not requested outside assistance.

UPDATE: 2150 UTC

Race Control at the Volvo Ocean Race has requested team AkzoNobel to divert from its course to the finish line in Hong Kong to support Vestas 11th Hour Racing following a collision with another vessel.

team AkzoNobel approached Vestas and then resumed course to Hong Kong, Vestas officially retired and are proceeding under own power to Hong Kong.

There is no information at this time on the condition of the other vessel.

Race Control has contacted the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre to inform them of the incident. Race Control has also informed the rest of the fleet of the incident.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

19 January 2018 21:47 GMT