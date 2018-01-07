Scallywag win Leg 4 of the Volvo Ocean Race

Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag crossed the finish line in Hong Kong to win Leg 4 of the Volvo Ocean Race on Friday evening UK time.
Scallywag arrived in Hong Kong, Friday at 17:45:27 UTC
Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 4 - Friday 19 January @ 23:54 UTC
1st Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag - Elapsed Time 17d 14:30:42
2nd Dongfeng Race Team - - Elapsed Time 17d 17:18:22
3. team AkzoNobel - - - Distance to finish 6 nm
4. MAPFRE +31 nm
5. Team Brunel - +66 nm
6. Turn the Tide on Plastic +81 nm
RET Vestas 11th Hour Racing
Gerald New - Sailweb
19 January 2018 17:55 GMT