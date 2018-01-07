Volvo
 

Scallywag win Leg 4 of the Volvo Ocean Race

Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag crossed the finish line in Hong Kong to win Leg 4 of the Volvo Ocean Race on Friday evening UK time.

Click image for a larger image

Scallywag arrived in Hong Kong, Friday at 17:45:27 UTC

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 4 - Friday 19 January @ 23:54 UTC

1st Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag - Elapsed Time 17d 14:30:42
2nd Dongfeng Race Team - - Elapsed Time 17d 17:18:22
3. team AkzoNobel - - - Distance to finish 6 nm
4. MAPFRE +31 nm
5. Team Brunel - +66 nm
6. Turn the Tide on Plastic +81 nm

RET Vestas 11th Hour Racing

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
19 January 2018 17:55 GMT

Related articles

Volvo Race - Vestas in collision near Hong Kong 19 January 2018 21:47
Scallywag win Leg 4 of the Volvo Ocean Race 19 January 2018 21:25
Volvo Ocean Race - Scallywag leads into Hong Kong 19 January 2018 14:01
Volvo Ocean Race - Where have they all gone? 18 January 2018 15:48
Volvo Race - Man Overboard from Scallywag 14 January 2018 12:08
Volvo Ocean Race - Scallywag short-cuts to lead 14 January 2018 10:29
Volvo Ocean Race - Back to the Doldrums 12 January 2018 19:05
Volvo Ocean race - False Start ? 11 January 2018 20:25
Volvo Ocean Race - Ready for the Re-start 10 January 2018 19:00
Volvo Ocean Race - Turn The Tide On Plastic leads 9 January 2018 14:10
Volvo Ocean Race - Turn left at Santa Ana 8 January 2018 10:06
Volvo Ocean Race - Leaders slowing 7 January 2018 23:14


Latest






















UK Hosted