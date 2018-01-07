Scallywag win Leg 4 of the Volvo Ocean Race

Click image for a larger image

Scallywag arrived in Hong Kong, Friday at 17:45:27 UTC

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 4 - Friday 19 January @ 23:54 UTC

1st Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag - Elapsed Time 17d 14:30:42

2nd Dongfeng Race Team - - Elapsed Time 17d 17:18:22

3. team AkzoNobel - - - Distance to finish 6 nm

4. MAPFRE +31 nm

5. Team Brunel - +66 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic +81 nm

RET Vestas 11th Hour Racing

Gerald New - Sailweb

19 January 2018 17:55 GMT