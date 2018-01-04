Volvo Ocean Race - Scallywag leads into Hong Kong

Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag have just under 12 nm to go to the finish of Leg 4 of the Volvo OCean Race this afternoon.
Smiles from Grant Wharrington before heading on deck on board Scallywag - Click image for a larger image
Scallywag’s advantage is expected to shrink temporarily as they hit light winds directly off the Hong Kong coast, while chasers Vestas 11th Hour Racing and third-placed Dongfeng Race Team enjoy stronger breeze.
Witt says it will be a major achievement to bring a win home.
Dave Witt’s team will become the first Hong Kong-flagged team ever to win a leg of the Volvo Ocean Race if they can hang on to their sizeable lead for a few more hours.
Their ETA in Hong Kong is between 16:30 and 17:00 UTC - just before midnight in Hong Kong.
Further back Turn the Tide is hunting down Team Brunel. Sailing faster the gap is just 8 nm.
Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 4 - Friday 19 January @ 16:00 UTC
1. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag - - - distance to finish -- 16 nautical miles
2. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +40 nm
3. Dongfeng Race Team +52 nm
4. team AkzoNobel +122 nm
5. MAPFRE +187 nm
6. Team Brunel - +223 nm
7. Turn the Tide on Plastic +231 nm
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
19 January 2018 9:19 GMT