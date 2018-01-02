Volvo
 

Volvo Ocean Race - Where have they all gone?

Vestas 11th Hour Racing, Team Brunel and team AkzoNobel still in Stealth mode as Scallywag pops back in the lead on final run-in to Hong Kong.

Where have they all gone? Day 17 on board Dongfeng - Click image for a larger image

Finally, on Wednesday afternoon UTC, Scallywag skipper David Witt and Greenhalgh took their medicine and went south in Stealth Mode.

Scallywag eeappeared on the position report and tracker at 13:00 UTC Thursday.

And more-or-less just where they were 24 hrs earlier with a 39 nm lead from Dongfeng.

The other three will be off screen until Friday.

Donfeng is now the "on-screen" leader from MAPFRE and Turn The Tide as they round the Philippines and into the South China Sea.

A team in Stealth Mode does not show up on the position reports sent to the other teams (and the public) for three consecutive position reports, giving nearly 24 hours of 'invisibility'.

The latest ETA for the leaders is Friday UTC.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 4 - Thursday 18 January @ 13:30 UTC

1. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag - - - distance to finish -- 493 nautical miles
2. Vestas 11th Hour Racing - In Stealth mode until Fri ?
3. Dongfeng Race Team +36 nm
4. team AkzoNobel - ( +51 nm) In Stealth mode until Fri 07:00 hrs
5. MAPFRE +101 nm
6. Team Brunel - (+153 nm) In Stealth mode until Fri 07:00 hrs
7. Turn the Tide on Plastic +141 nm

G New
15 January 2018 15:20 GMT

