Volvo Ocean Race - Scallywag fight to keep their lead

Finally, on Wednesday afternoon UTC, Scallywag skipper David Witt and Greenhalgh took their medicine and went south.

It was going to be as painful as expected. A lead of 90 miles rapidly came down to 70, and then just 45 nautical miles.

It appeared as though Scallywag would cross ahead of the line of Vestas 11th Hour Racing with about a 40 mile lead - half of their winning margin sacrificed to drive down the leverage and consolidate.

But then they called Stealth Mode and disappeared from view.

Have they gybed again on the line of Vestas 11th Hour Racing? Or continued further south? We won't know until they reappear on the position report and tracker at 13:00 UTC Thursday.

There is an area of light wind to the north of the fleet and just about every other boat has put in a gybe to take a short hitch south.

The latest ETA for the leaders is Friday UTC.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 4 - Wednesday 17 January @ 22:14 UTC

1. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag (36nm lead) In Stealth mode until Thu 13:00 hrs

2. Vestas 11th Hour Racing - - - distance to finish -- 775 nautical miles

3. Dongfeng Race Team +28 nm

4. team AkzoNobel +51 nm

5. MAPFRE +117 nm

6. Team Brunel +153 nm

7. Turn the Tide on Plastic +177 nm

15 January 2018 15:20 GMT