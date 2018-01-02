Volvo Ocean Race - Dongfeng goes Stealth

Hong Kong gets ready for the Volvo Race fleet - Click image for a larger image

With less than 1,000 miles to run to the finish, SHK/Scallywag has pushed its lead out to nearly 100 miles as of 07:00 UTC on Wednesday morning.

There is an area of light wind to the north of the fleet and just about every other boat has put in a gybe to take a short hitch south.

To this point, Scallywag has simply continued pushing west as fast as possible.

The latest ETA for the leaders is Friday UTC.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 4 - Wednesday 17 January @ 07:00 UTC

1. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag -- distance to finish -- 938 nautical miles

2. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +95 nm

3. Dongfeng Race Team (+117 nm) In Stealth mode until 19:00 hrs

4. team AkzoNobel +172nm

5. MAPFRE +240 nm

6. Team Brunel +269 nm

7. Turn the Tide on Plastic +288 nm

15 January 2018 15:20 GMT