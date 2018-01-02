Volvo Ocean Race - Dongfeng goes Stealth

Overnight, Dongfeng Race Team engaged stealth mode. The team was in third place, nearly 50 miles behind Vestas 11th Hour Racing at the time. .
With less than 1,000 miles to run to the finish, SHK/Scallywag has pushed its lead out to nearly 100 miles as of 07:00 UTC on Wednesday morning.
There is an area of light wind to the north of the fleet and just about every other boat has put in a gybe to take a short hitch south.
To this point, Scallywag has simply continued pushing west as fast as possible.
The latest ETA for the leaders is Friday UTC.
Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 4 - Wednesday 17 January @ 07:00 UTC
1. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag -- distance to finish -- 938 nautical miles
2. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +95 nm
3. Dongfeng Race Team (+117 nm) In Stealth mode until 19:00 hrs
4. team AkzoNobel +172nm
5. MAPFRE +240 nm
6. Team Brunel +269 nm
7. Turn the Tide on Plastic +288 nm
15 January 2018 15:20 GMT