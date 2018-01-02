Volvo Ocean Race - At 20+ to Hong Kong

Sailing downwind into the trades winds heading to Hong Kong - Click image for a larger image

In the 24 hours prior to the 13:00 UTC position report Scallywag clocked up an impressive 504.7 miles.

This was 25 miles more than second-placed Vestas 11th Hour Racing managed and 77 miles more than team AkzoNobel in third.

The north-easterly trade winds now dominate the run in to Hong Kong, limiting the tactical options available to the teams.

Instead the focus is on pure boat speed as each crew attempts to rise through the rankings over the final days of Leg 4.

The latest ETA for the leaders is Friday UTC.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 4 - Monday 15 January @ 19:00 UTC

1. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag -- distance to finish -- 1,590 nautical miles

2. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +77 nm

3. Dongfeng Race Team +99 nm

4. team AkzoNobel +105nm

5. MAPFRE +176 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic +222 nm

7. Team Brunel +233 nm

