Volvo Race - Man Overboard from Scallywag

Scallywag rookie Alex Gough went overboard on Leg 4 – and it sparked a dramatic rescue operation onboard the Hong Kong boat which saw them get the Australian back onboard in less than 15 minutes!

Crew member Alex Gough was washed overboard by a wave during a sail change, near midday local time, in winds of 15-20 knots.

Gough wasn’t wearing a harness or a lifejacket. Witt says he should have been tethered, or at minimum have told the driver what he was doing, before he went outside the lifelines on the outrigger.

“I was pretty stupid, but luckily the guys were on to it. They turned around bloody quickly,” Gough said. “I’m good. I’m fine. It was a bit scary . . . But off we go again.”

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 4 - Sunday 14 January @ 07:00 UTC

1. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag -- distance to finish -- 2,330 nautical miles

2. team AkzoNobel +18 nm

3. Dongfeng Race Team +22 nm

4. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +42 nm

5. MAPFRE +133 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic +165 nm

7. Team Brunel +168 nm

G New

14 January 2018 11:47 GMT