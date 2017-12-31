Volvo Ocean Race - Scallywag short-cuts to lead

Simon Fisher "SiFi" at his nav station on board Vestas 11th Hour - Click image for a larger image

Scallywag leads the charge, with Dongfeng, Vestas and Akzonobel hanging on to their coat-tails.

Scallywag, whose gamble to cut the corner and turn west before anyone else seems to be paying off.

There is more pressure further north, and Scallywag is nearly 100 miles south of the leaders, but at the moment, boatspeed is good and that is reflected in the her leading position on the rankings.

MAPFRE, Turn the Tide and Team Brunel were left with a 100 nm gap before they too were able to get up to speed.

But, for all of them the forecast is for it only to improve from here.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 4 - Sunday 14 January @ 07:00 UTC

1. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag -- distance to finish -- 2,330 nautical miles

2. team AkzoNobel +18 nm

3. Dongfeng Race Team +22 nm

4. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +42 nm

5. MAPFRE +133 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic +165 nm

7. Team Brunel +168 nm

G New

13 January 2018 8:33 GMT