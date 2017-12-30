Volvo Ocean Race - Off and sailing fast for Hong Kong

Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag - Position report time and everyone is keen to know how they are getting on - Click image for a larger image

Dongfeng and Scallywag lead the charge, with Vestas and Akzonobel hanging on to their coat-tails.

MAPFRE, Turn the Tide and Team Brunel were left with a 90 nm gap before they too were able to get up to speed.

But, for all of them the forecast is for it only to improve from here.

Scallywag, whose gamble to cut the corner and turn west before anyone else may very well pay off.

There is more pressure further north, and Scallywag is nearly 100 miles south of the leaders, but at the moment, boatspeed is good and that is reflected in the her second place position on the rankings.



Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 4 - Saturday 13 January @ 07:00 UTC

1. Dongfeng Race Team -- distance to finish -- 2,745 nautical miles

2. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +0.3 nm

3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +4.8 nm

4. team AkzoNobel +4.9 nm

5. MAPFRE +93 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic +106 nm

7. Team Brunel +107 nm

13 January 2018 8:33 GMT