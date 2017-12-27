Volvo Ocean Race - Back to the Doldrums



Positions at Friday 07:00 UTS

On the 07:00 position posting Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag jumps into the lead, due to their position out to the West of the fleet.

Vestas 11th Hour Racing maintain their lead position of the north heading fleet of team AkzoNobel and Dongfeng.

While MAPFRE leads the mid-way fleet of Team Brunel and Turn the Tide On Plastic.

Vestas looks to be nearer to the Trade Winds and the next report will show if North or West pays.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 4 - Friday 12 January @ 07:00 UTC

1. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag -- distance to finish -- 3,006 nautical miles

2. MAPFRE +7.7 nm

3. Turn the Tide on Plastic +15 nm

4. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +16.8 nm

5. Team Brunel +19.6 nm

6. team AkzoNobel +22 nm

7. Dongfeng Race Team +29 nm

