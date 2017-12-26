Volvo Ocean Race - Ready for the Re-start



Positions Wednesday at 07:00 UTC

Dee Caffari’s Turn the Tide on Plastic was in the strongest position early Wednesday, furthest west (closest to the finish) and with her bow slightly further north (closer to where the new wind is expected to fill in).

But it could all change with one cloud.

And that is exactly what happened between the Wednesday 13:00 and 16:42 reports, with Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag going from "leaders" to last by 29 nm!

Until the fleet manages to break out of the doldrums, the postings mean little as they drift along, but someone is going to get lucky and could make get a leg winning break . . .

The Trades are tantalisingly close, the fleet made 100 nm in the last 24 hours, they have around another 160 nm to go.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 4 - Wednesday 10 January @ 19:00 UTC

1. team AkzoNobel -- distance to finish -- 3,188 nautical miles

2. MAPFRE +2.5 nm

3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +6 nm

4. Dongfeng Race Team +7.5 nm

5. Turn the Tide on Plastic +21 nm

6. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +28 nm

7. Team Brunel +29 nm

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

10 January 2018 10:05 GMT