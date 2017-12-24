Volvo Ocean Race - Turn The Tide On Plastic leads

Click image for a larger image

The top six boats are within less than 10 miles on distance to finish and less than 20 miles apart on the water. It's close and it's tense.

Dee Caffari’s Turn the Tide on Plastic has topped the Leg 4 leaderboard all day as the most westerly boat in the fleet.

The Vestas squad, team AkzoNobel, Dongfeng Race Team and MAPFRE are all lined up alongside them across a 15-mile gap.

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 4 - Tuesday 09 January @ 18:00 UTC

1. Turn the Tide on Plastic -- distance to finish -- 3,285 nautical miles

2. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +4.5 nm

3. Team Brunel +5.4 nm

4. team AkzoNobel +8 nm

5. Dongfeng Race Team +9.7 nm

6. MAPFRE +10.6 nm

7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +30 nm

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

9 January 2018 9:03 GMT