Volvo Ocean Race - Turn left at Santa Ana

Dongfeng were first to round Santa Ana Island Sunday evening, but the lead is now being contested between the leading five: Vestas, Turn the Tide, team AkzoNobel and Dongfeng.

Just behind the leading trio, Brunel and Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag have closed up.

Brunel skipper Bouwe Bekking reported that they had been hit by a huge lightning strike hit, so close the sparks were flying off the mast and runners.

Rome, who was driving, was laying flat on the deck, just from the shock of the massive sound as well. Luckily no electronics got blown out.

Of course you are always worried when you park up, and wondering how did the others cope with it, did they park up as well or did they keep going?

But for Bekking the good news was that despite the thunderstorm and being becalmed, at the 07:00 UTC report Monday they were only 12 nm off the leaders

Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 4 - Monday 08 January @ 18:00 UTC

1. Vestas 11th Hour Racing -- distance to finish -- 3,332 nautical miles

2. Turn the Tide on Plastic +2.5 nm

3. team AkzoNobel +2.6 nm

4. Dongfeng Race Team +6 nm

5. MAPFRE +9 nm

6. Team Brunel +10 nm

7. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +36 nm

Gerald New - Sailweb

8 January 2018 10:06 GMT