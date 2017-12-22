Volvo Ocean Race - Dongfeng setting the pace

Franck Cammas navigator on Dongfeng - Click image for a larger image

The fleet has continued to compress over the past 24 hours as the distance between the boats comes down as well as the east-west leverage.

Having opted to hug the Australian coastline for the first few days of the leg, MAPFRE then went for a change in tactics, and at 1300 UTC were among the most easterly teams in the fleet.

Today, MAPRE was just over 5 miles back - a pretty nice day's work.

At this point in the Volvo Ocean Race, the learning curve is still steep and those who can adapt and improve have the best chance on the leaderboard.

After a gybing battle up the coast of Australia, all seven boats were today punching out into the Coral Sea headed for the Solomon Islands - which must be left to port - the first major waypoint on the 6,000-mile leg to Hong Kong.

Volvo Ocean race - Leg 4 - Friday 05 January @ 13:30 UTC

1. Dongfeng Race Team -- distance to finish -- 4,317 nautical miles

2. team AkzoNobel +1.4 nm

3. MAPFRE +5 nm

4. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +11 nm

5. Turn the Tide on Plastic +22 nm

7. Team Brunel +44 nm

6. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +46 nm

Gerald New - Sailweb

5 January 2018 8:05 GMT