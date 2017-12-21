Volvo Ocean Race - Fleet pass Sydney

Franck Cammas on the helm of Dongfeng - Photo by Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 January, 2018. - Click image for a larger image

The fleet was off the coast of Sydney around midday Wednesday and should be offshore Brisbane by 18:00 UTC a day later.

Then it's full speed past New Caledonia and towards the Soloman Islands where the fleet will face their first real test of the Doldrums after a dream passage in the Atlantic on Leg 2.

Volvo Ocean race - Leg 4 - Wednesday 03 January @ 15:30 UTC

1. Dongfeng Race Team -- distance to finish -- 4,982 nautical miles

2. team AkzoNobel +4.2 nm

3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +10.5 nm

4. MAPFRE +11.2 nm

5. Turn the Tide on Plastic +12.6 nm

6. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +18.5 nm

7. Team Brunel +23.4 nm

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

3 January 2018 6:34 GMT