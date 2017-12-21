Volvo
 

Volvo Ocean Race - Fleet approach Brisbane

The two Volvo race leaders, Dongfeng and AkzoNobel have a 30+ nm lead from the chasing pack as they gybe their way past Brisbane.

Annalise Murphy on Turn the Tide - Click image for a larger image

Turn the Tide on Plastic has been caught by the leaders of the main pack and is sailing with Vestas and MAPFRE off the coast of Brisbane this Thursday midday.

Then it's full speed past New Caledonia and towards the Soloman Islands where the fleet will face their first real test of the Doldrums after a dream passage in the Atlantic on Leg 2.

Volvo Ocean race - Leg 4 - Thursday 04 January @ 13:00 UTC

1. Dongfeng Race Team -- distance to finish -- 4,620 nautical miles
2. team AkzoNobel +2.2 nm
3. Turn the Tide on Plastic +34 nm
4. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +37.1 nm
5. MAPFRE +37.3 nm
7. Team Brunel +56 nm
6. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +67 nm

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
3 January 2018 6:34 GMT

Related articles

Volvo Ocean Race - Fleet approach Brisbane 4 January 2018 15:21
MAPFRE leads Volvo Fleet out of Melbourne 2 January 2018 9:11
Volvo Ocean Race - Changes keep coming 31 December 2017 10:36
Volvo Ocean Race - Musical chairs for Leg 4 30 December 2017 9:48
Volvo Race - Barkow to replace Annie Lush on Brunel 27 December 2017 22:53
Volvo Race - Scallywag and Turn the Tide finish 26 December 2017 8:53
Volvo Ocean Race - Battle for final places 26 December 2017 8:52
Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE finish 16:07:21 UTC 24 December 2017 16:20
Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE Inbound to Melbourne 24 December 2017 8:51
Volvo Race - Dongfeng back on the Tracker 22 December 2017 19:18
Volvo Race - Dongfeng goes into Stealth Mode 22 December 2017 10:29
Volvo Race - Leaders on fast track for Melbourne 21 December 2017 22:42


Latest






















UK Hosted