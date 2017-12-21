Volvo Ocean Race - Fleet approach Brisbane

Annalise Murphy on Turn the Tide - Click image for a larger image

Turn the Tide on Plastic has been caught by the leaders of the main pack and is sailing with Vestas and MAPFRE off the coast of Brisbane this Thursday midday.

Then it's full speed past New Caledonia and towards the Soloman Islands where the fleet will face their first real test of the Doldrums after a dream passage in the Atlantic on Leg 2.

Volvo Ocean race - Leg 4 - Thursday 04 January @ 13:00 UTC

1. Dongfeng Race Team -- distance to finish -- 4,620 nautical miles

2. team AkzoNobel +2.2 nm

3. Turn the Tide on Plastic +34 nm

4. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +37.1 nm

5. MAPFRE +37.3 nm

7. Team Brunel +56 nm

6. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +67 nm

Gerald New - Sailweb

3 January 2018 6:34 GMT