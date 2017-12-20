Volvo Ocean Race - Changes keep coming

Interviews part of the job description, Sophie Ciszek - Click image for a larger image

MAPFRE stay with their winning crew but elsewhere in the fleet where significant swaps are taking place.

In total, 19 sailors are rotating on board for Leg 4, with 18 coming off (SHK/Scallywag is racing with one additional crew for this leg).

Some are scheduled rotations, while others have been forced by injury or for other reasons.

A dozen will be seeing their first action of this edition of the Volvo Ocean Race and several had to complete a survival at sea refresher course on site in Melbourne.

Vestas 11th Hour Racing skipper Charlie Enright will miss Leg 4 as he and his family deal with an on-going medical situation.

Enright plans to re-join the team in Hong Kong while Mark Towill has been nominated as skipper for the leg.

In addition to other changes announced earlier, Libby Greenhalgh joins fifth-placed Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, as navigator, replacing the injured Antonio Fontes.

Australian yachting legend Grant Wharington joins the team for the first time, along with rookie Trystan Seal. This will be the first leg Scallywag races with nine sailors on board.

Team AkzoNobel will have had the shortest time ashore, but skipper Simeon Tienpont is confident his team is ready to get back to work.

Rotating back on board are Peter van Niekerk and Luke Molloy, who are in for Alex Pella and Justin Ferris. And Emily Nagel will take this leg off, replaced by Cécile Laguette.

Dee Caffari’s Turn the Tide on Plastic will have veteran navigator Brain Thompson on board for the first time, replacing as Nico Lunven.

While Ireland's Annalise Murphy returns for Bianca Cook and Bernardo Freitas rotates on board for Lucas Chapman.

Leg 4 is scheduled to start in Melbourne at 14:00 hrs local time (03:00 UTC) on 2 January 2018.

Crew Lists Leg 4 Melbourne to Hong Kong, with an ETA of 20 January:

Dongfeng Race Team

Skipper - Charles Caudrelier FRA

Navigator - Franck Cammas FRA

Watch Captain - Daryl Wislang NZL

Watch Captain - Jérémie Beyou FRA

Crew/trimmer - Kevin Escoffier FRA

Crew/trimmer - Justine Mettraux SUI

Crew/trimmer - Carolijn Brouwer NED

Crew/bowman - Jackson Bouttell AUS/GBR

Crew/bowman - Chen (Horace) Jinhao CHN

OBR - Martin Keruzore FRA

team AkzoNobel

Skipper - Simeon Tienpont NED

Navigator - Jules Salter GBR

Watch Captain - Chris Nicholson AUS

Crew - Peter van Niekerk NED

Crew - Brad Farrand NZL

Crew - Nicolai Sehested DEN

Crew - Cécile Laguette FRA

Crew - Martine Grael BRA

Crew - Luke Molloy AUS

OBR - Sam Greenfield USA

Team Brunel

Skipper - Bouwe Bekking NED

Navigator - Andrew Cape GBR

Bowman - Carlo Huisman NED

Helm-trimmer - Jens Dolmer DEN

Helm-trimmer - Kyle Langford AUS

Helm-trimmer - Sam Newton AUS

Helm-trimmer - Rome Kirby USA

Helm-trimmer - Sally Barkow USA

Helm-trimmer - Abby Ehler GBR

OBR - Yann Riou FRA

Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag

Skipper - David Witt AUS

Navigator - Libby Greenhalgh GBR

Watch Captain - Luke Parkinson AUS

Crew - Alex Gough AUS

Crew - Annemieka Bes NED

Crew - Benjamin Piggott AUS

Crew - John Fisher GBR

Crew - Grant Wharington AUS

Crew - Trystan Seal GBR

OBR - Konrad Frost GBR

Turn the Tide on Plastic

Skipper - Dee Caffari GBR

Navigator - Brian Thompson GBR

Watch Captain - Martin Strömberg SWE

Watch Captain - Liz Wardley AUS

Crew - Elodie Mettraux SUI

Crew - Francesca Clapcich ITA

Crew - Annalise Murphy IRL

Crew - Bernardo Freitas POR

Crew - Bleddyn Mon GBR

Crew - Frederico Melo POR

OBR - Brian Carlin IRL

Vestas 11th Hour Racing

Skipper - Mark Towill USA

Navigator - Simon Fisher GBR

Crew - Roberto 'Chuny' Bermúdez de Castro Muñoz ESP

Crew - Phil Harmer AUS

Crew - Nick Dana USA

Crew - Tom Johnson AUS

Crew - Tony Mutter AUS

Crew - Stacey Jackson AUS

Crew - Hannah Diamond GBR

OBR - Amory Ross USA

MAPFRE

Skipper Xabi Fernández ESP

Navigator - Juan Vila ESP

Watch Captain - Pablo Arrarte ESP

Watch Captain - Rob Greenhalgh GBR

Crew - Louis Sinclair NZL

Crew - Blair Tuke NZL

Crew - Willy Altadill ESP

Crew - Sophie Ciszek AUS/USA

Crew - Tamara Echegoyen ESP

OBR - Ugo Fonolla ESP

