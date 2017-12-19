Volvo Ocean Race - Musical chairs for Leg 4

Click image for a larger image

Cammas hopped a plane to Melbourne from his home in France at short notice and will stand in for injured navigator Pascal Bidegorry.

Cammas will sail as navigator on board Dongfeng alongside skipper Charles Caudrelier, one of his closest friends in professional sailing and a former crew member on Groupama, the winning boat in the 2011-12 campaign.

Team Brunel has announced a considerable shake-up, with America’s Cup winning sailors Rome Kirby (USA) and Sam Newton (AUS) joining the team.

This is in addition to race veteran Sally Barkow (USA) who is replacing the injured Annie Lush, and the Danish sailor Jens Dolmer.

Out go Louis Balcaen, Annie Lush, Alberto Bolzan and Peter Burling. Apparently Burling has America’s Cup obligations in the coming weeks.

Other crew changes are expected to be announced over the weekend with teams required to submit final crew lists 48 hours ahead of the start of Leg 4 on Tuesday.

Leg 4 out of Melbourne is a 6,000 nm race to Hong Kong, with an ETA of 20 January.

After the Hong Kong in-port races (27,28 Jan), the boats do a 100 nm "transitional leg" to Guangzhou in China for a full stopover.

That programme will include a scoring In-Port-Race and other on and off-water activities in the Guangzhou Race Village.

To conclude the leg, the boats will head back to Hong Kong on 1 February to prepare for the start of Leg 6 on 7 February.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

30 December 2017 9:48 GMT