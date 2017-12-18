Volvo Race - Barkow to replace Annie Lush on Brunel

At the time of the incident, Lush was standing at the rear grinder, with Pete behind her trimming the main, when the boat hit a wave.

Lush and Burling were swept against the rear guard. Lush ended up on the deck and was unable to stand up independently.

An operation is not necessary, rest is sufficient. Due to here injury she will be replaced by Sally Barkow for the leg to Hong Kong.

Lush said: "The doctors expect fractures to mend with 4 to 6 weeks of rest. In the end it’s not too bad, at least there’s no surgery needed.2

Dongfeng Race Team has called up Justine Mettraux for Leg 4 of the Volvo Ocean Race from Melbourne to Hong Kong.

The Swiss sailor, who competed in 2014-15 as part of the all-female Team SCA, will join the Chinese entry as they sit second overall in the 2017-18 edition.

Other changes on Dongfeng include the return of Kiwi watch captain Daryl Wislang, who has now recovered from a back injury which kept him out of Leg 3.

Plus Vendée Globe star Jeremie Beyou and Chinese sailor Horace (Chen Jin Hao), who were also rested for the 6,500nm race from Cape Town to Melbourne.

They replace Fabien Delahaye, Stu Bannatyne and Black (Liu Xue) for stage four of the 45,000 nautical mile race around the planet.

team AkzoNobel finish in Melbourne - Click image for a larger image

Volvo Ocean race - Leg 3 - Wednesday 27 December @ 23:35 UTC

1. MAPFRE -- Finished 24 Dec. at 16:07:21 UTC

2. Dongfeng Race Team - - Finished 24 Dec. at 20:10:16 UTC

3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing - - Finished 24 Dec. at 21:52:11 UTC

4. Team Brunel - - Finished 24 Dec. at 23:36:27 UTC

5. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag - - Finished 26 Dec. at 01:06:31 UTC

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic - - Finished 26 Dec. at 03:52:50 UTC

7. team AkzoNobel - - - Finished 27 Dec. at 23:24:45 UTC

27 December 2017 22:53 GMT