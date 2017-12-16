Volvo Race - Scallywag and Turn the Tide finish

Click image for a larger image

Skipper David Witt steered Scallywag across the Melbourne finish line on a sunny boxing day, just in time for lunch.

Turn the Tide on Plastic was less than three hours behind, after over two weeks and 6,500 nautical miles of close, hard-fought racing.

One boat remains at sea; team AkzoNobel, who had just under 300 miles to go on the 07:00 UTC position report on December 26. ETA is 27 Dec 15:00 hrs UTC.

It’s an abbreviated stopover in Melbourne, with restrictions on how much work the crews are allowed to do on the boats, ahead of the start of Leg 4, to Hong Kong, on January 2, 2018.

Volvo Ocean race - Leg 3 - Tuesday 26 December @ 07:57 UTC

1. MAPFRE -- Finished 24 Dec. at 16:07:21 UTC

2. Dongfeng Race Team - - Finished 24 Dec. at 20:10:16 UTC

3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing - - Finished 24 Dec. at 21:52:11 UTC

4. Team Brunel - - Finished 24 Dec. at 23:36:27 UTC

5. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag - - Finished 26 Dec. at 01:06:31 UTC

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic - - Finished 26 Dec. at 03:52:50 UTC

7. team AkzoNobel dstance to finish 279 nm

Volvo Ocean Race – Current Leaderboard

1. MAPFRE -- FINISHED -- 29 points (after Leg 3)

2. Dongfeng Race Team -- FINISHED -- 23 points (after Leg 3)

3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing -- FINISHED -- 23 points (after Leg 3)

4. Team Brunel -- FINISHED -- 14 points (after Leg 3)

5. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag -- FINISHED -- 11 points (after Leg 3)

6. team AkzoNobel -- RACING -- 7 points (after Leg 2)

7. Turn the Tide on Plastic -- FINISHED -- 6 points (after Leg 3)

26 December 2017 7:56 GMT