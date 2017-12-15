Volvo Ocean Race - Battle for final places

Frederico De Melo triming, Dee helming - Click image for a larger image

Turn the Tide on Plastic has been gainning on fifth palce Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag through the night and is within 14 nm of them this Christmas Day morning.

ETA for Scallywag is 02:30 Boxing Day 26 December.

Volvo Ocean race - Leg 3 - Monday 25 December @ 12:45 UTC

1. MAPFRE -- Finished 24 Dec. at 16:07:21 UTC

2. Dongfeng Race Team - - Finished 24 Dec. at 20:10:16 UTC

3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing - - Finished 24 Dec. at 21:52:11 UTC

4. Team Brunel - - Finished 24 Dec. at 23:36:27 UTC

5. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag - - distance to finish 151 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic +14 nm

7. team AkzoNobel +264 nm

Volvo Ocean Race – Current Leaderboard

1. MAPFRE -- FINISHED -- 29 points (after Leg 3)

2. Dongfeng Race Team -- FINISHED -- 23 points (after Leg 3)

3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing -- FINISHED -- 23 points (after Leg 3)

4. Team Brunel -- FINISHED -- 14 points (after Leg 3)

5. team AkzoNobel -- RACING -- 7 points (after Leg 2)

6. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag -- RACING -- 5 points (after Leg 2)

7. Turn the Tide on Plastic -- RACING -- 2 points (after Leg 2)

25 December 2017 9:09 GMT