Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE finish 16:07:21 UTC

The Spanish Volvo Ocean Race team MAPFRE has won Leg 3 from Cape Town, South Africa to Melbourne, Australia.

MAPFRE Finish Leg 3 - Click image for a larger image

MAPFRE finished the 6,500 nautical mile leg 3, Christmas Eve 24 December at 16:07:21 UTC.

Dongfeng Race Team finished Christmas Eve 24 December at 20:52:16 UTC.

Vestas 11th Hour Racing finished Christmas Eve 24 December at 21:10:11 UTC.

Team Brunel finished Christmas Eve 24 December at 23:36:27 UTC.

MAPFRE started Leg 3 already atop the leaderboard, with a one point lead over Leg 1 winner Vestas 11th Hour Racing.

But as this first Southern Ocean challenge is worth double points, the team will now open up a more comfortable margin – at least six points – depending on the finishing position of the chasing boats.

Volvo Ocean race - Leg 3 - Sunday 24 December @ 23:46 UTC

1. MAPFRE -- Finished 24 Dec. at 16:07:21 UTC
2. Dongfeng Race Team - - Finished 24 Dec. at 20:10:16 UTC
3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing - - Finished 24 Dec. at 21:52:11 UTC
4. Team Brunel - - Finished 24 Dec. at 23:36:27 UTC
5. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag - - distance to finish 248 nm
6. Turn the Tide on Plastic +38 nm
7. team AkzoNobel +323 nm

G New
24 December 2017 16:20 GMT

