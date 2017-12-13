Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE Inbound to Melbourne

Tamara Echegoyen, Blair Tuke and Louis Sinclair on board MAPFRE - Click image for a larger image

Dongfeng Race Team hold second place, but are coming under pressure from Vestas 11th Hour Racing and Team Brunel as they race up from the south.

With MAPFRE and Dongfeng slowing on the approach to Melbourne, the door is open for Vestas and Brunel to spoil their party.

Vestas and Brunel are sailing some 4 knots faster as they arc up to intersect the leaders.

MAPFRE look safe, but Dongfeng has also reported that their port keel ram, which helps to cant the keel, is not working properly.

At 22:50 Saturday Vestas and Brunel had closed to within 5 to 10 nm of Dongfeng.

Some 300 nm back Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag and Turn the Tide on Plastic continue their battle. Both have now gybed to head up to Melbourne, following the Vestas/Brunel route.

team AkzoNobel, over 700 nm back from the leaders, have gybed early and are also on a heading for Melbourne.

Volvo Ocean race - Leg 3 - Saturday 23 December @ 22:50 UTC

1. MAPFRE -- distance to finish -- 244 nautical miles

2. Dongfeng Race Team +96 nm

3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +101 nm

4. Team Brunel +114 nm

5. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +443 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic +484 nm

7. team AkzoNobel +790 nm

Gerald New - Sailweb

23 December 2017 22:46 GMT