Volvo Race - Dongfeng back on the Tracker

When they re-appeared on the Volvo Race Tracker at 19:00 hrs, Donfeng were trailing MAPFRE by 95 nm, a loss of some 60 nm while in Stealth mode.

Vestas 11th Hour - Click image for a larger image

Dongfeng had stayed on the same gybe to the North as MAPFRE but slowly lost distance, although they maintained their second place.

Vestas has now gone into Stealth mode after gybing to head north at around 23:45 Friday night. They were close to Team Brunel and around 10 nm ahead.

The ETA for MAPFRE is early Sunday afternoon UTC.

Volvo Ocean race - Leg 3 - Saturday 23 December @ 13:00 UTC

1. MAPFRE -- distance to finish -- 425 nautical miles
2. Dongfeng Race Team +95 nm
3. Team Brunel +155 nm
4. Vestas 11th Hour Racing - In Stealth mode (+239 nm)
5. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +410 nm
6. Turn the Tide on Plastic +442 nm
7. team AkzoNobel +822 nm

G New
22 December 2017 19:18 GMT

