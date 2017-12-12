Volvo Race - Dongfeng goes into Stealth Mode

Leaders Gybe Thursday 22:00 hrs - Click image for a larger image

The predictions in Mark Chisnell's review yesterday were suggesting that leaders gybe early on the Friday, and sail for a little less than a day, when they can gybe again and straight-line into the finish.

This seems to be the routing that MAPFRE and Dongfeng are following.

By the 07:00 hrs report MAPFRE, sailing at 24 knots, has stretched their lead over the rest of the fleet.

And assuming Dongfeng has remained on the same gybe they will be tracking them at a similar speed. They will re-appear on the 19:00 UTC position report today.

ETA Melbourne is early morning 24 December.

Volvo Ocean race - Leg 3 - Friday 22 December @ 18:44 UTC

1. MAPFRE -- distance to finish -- 701 nautical miles

2. Dongfeng Race Team - Now in Stealth mode (Thu 22:00 hrs +33 nm )

3. Team Brunel +226 nm

4. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +233 nm

5. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +377 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic +435 nm

7. team AkzoNobel +781 nm

