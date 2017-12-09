Volvo Ocean Race - Annie Lush Update

The injury is worse than expected and at the moment Lush isn’t able to join the watch system yet, but she was able to be back on deck for a few hours.

She is doing better. She ahs been out of her bunk and is moving around, doing things that help to team again.

Skipper Bekking: “Annie was back on deck for two hours, just sitting, but at least some fresh air and not feeling constraint laying in her bunk, a big mental boost for her.”

“The last few days the whole team cooperate together to look after her the best way we could. We will keep doing that the next few days till we are in Melbourne.”

After the incident last weekend there had been contact between the doctors on shore and the boat every six hours. If there is reason to, new updates will follow.

Volvo Ocean race - Leg 3 - Wednesday 20 December @ 19:00 UTC

1. MAPFRE -- distance to finish -- 1,590 nautical miles

2. Dongfeng Race Team +8 nm

3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +100 nm

4. Team Brunel +150 nm

5. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +313 nm

6. Turn the Tide on Plastic +413 nm

7. team AkzoNobel +512 nm





Gerald New - Sailweb

20 December 2017 23:20 GMT